Strange question mark leaves Pixel 10 Pro Fold owners with questions of their own

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Several reports have surfaced of Pixel 10 Pro Fold phones failing to report battery status, instead showing a ? icon.

The cause of the issue is currently unclear.

We’ve reached out to Google for clarification about what exactly the icon means and what affected users should do.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold was released just a couple of weeks ago, and as it often goes, problems are cropping up now that it’s in the wild. Namely, multiple users are reporting an unexplained battery issue that might require a warranty claim.

PiunikaWeb spotted that a significant number of users are reporting their Pixel 10 Pro Fold has stopped reliably reporting its battery status. Multiple users on the Pixel Fold subreddit, posting as far back as the day after the phone’s launch (user raremagicien) and as recently as yesterday (user dancemiasma), say that a question mark has appeared next to the battery icon on their new Pixel 10 Pro Folds.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

While it’s obviously something to do with the 10 Pro Fold’s battery, we don’t know exactly what’s causing the error. In a comment on a Pixel Phone Help support forum post from 2023, “Platinum Product Expert” justIvan says that, in the case of the Pixel 4, a question mark appearing alongside the battery icon means the battery is “faulty.”

The existence of multiple reports doesn’t necessarily mean this is a widespread issue, but it does prove the problem isn’t a one-off. It’s also unlikely that all the reports of the issue have been somehow caused by user error.

Google hasn’t addressed the Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s battery problem publicly. Commenters on the Pixel Fold subreddit speculate that the question mark could be appearing due to a bug, or the use of non-Qi2-compliant wireless chargers.

We’ve reached out to Google for comment; We’ll update this story if we hear back. If you’re seeing a question mark next to the battery icon on your own Pixel 10 Pro Fold, your best bet is likely to contact support for a repair or replacement.

Follow