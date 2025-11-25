Grab the Google Pixel 10 Pro at its lowest price ever

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

In the spirit of Black Friday, tech enthusiasts can enjoy some fantastic discounts, and the Google Pixel 10 Pro is certainly one of the headliners this year. It’s a great opportunity to secure a high-performance smartphone at a more affordable price point. Google Pixel 10 Pro for $749.00 (25% off)

Right now, you can pick up the Google Pixel 10 Pro for $749, down from its regular price of $999, thanks to a 25% discount on the recommended retail price. This price drop marks the lowest price ever, making it an attractive option for those on the lookout for a solid deal.

So, what’s inside the Google Pixel 10 Pro? The device is powered by Google’s own Tensor G5 chip and runs on the Android 16 operating system, allowing for the integration of innovative features like Magic Cue and Camera Coach to help users get the most out of their photos. The 6.3-inch Super Actua display is impressive, with a maximum brightness of 3,300 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate that offers smooth and vibrant visuals in various conditions.

For photography lovers, the phone’s high-end triple rear camera system provides versatility with 50 MP main, 48 MP ultrawide, and 48 MP telephoto capabilities, alongside Pro Res Zoom up to 100x and 8K video recording. Battery life is robust, with fast charging that can reach about 55% in just 30 minutes and support for PixelSnap magnetic wireless charging.

It’s not just about power and performance; the Google Pixel 10 Pro is also built to endure, with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and IP68 water/dust resistance. Plus, the promise of seven years of software updates ensures it remains up-to-date long term. With an Amazon review score of 4.4 stars, it’s a trusted choice for those considering a phone upgrade.

