Pixel 10 leak reveals Google may be entering a new market, but with one notable absence
2 hours ago
- The prices of the Pixel 10 series and Pixel Watch have leaked for Mexico and Europe.
- The price is said to start at €899 for Europe and MXN19,999 in Mexico.
- Google may not sell the Pixel 10 Pro Fold in Mexico.
There’s not much left to leak about the Pixel 10 series at this point. We’re only days away from the launch, and everything, from the specs to the wallpapers, has pretty much been revealed. But somehow, we’re still finding new nuggets of information, like the prices for Europe and Mexico.
For the first time, Google will be officially launching a Pixel phone in Mexico. It will launch the Pixel Watch 4 in the country as well. If you’re wondering how much these products will cost, a leak from Android Headlines has the answer.
- Google Pixel 10: MXN19,999
- Google Pixel 10 Pro: MXN25,999
- Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: MXN30,999
- Google Pixel Watch 4 (41mm): MXN7,999
- Google Pixel Watch 4 (45mm): MXN8,999
Unfortunately, this leak doesn’t include the prices of the different configurations. It also doesn’t include the price of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, but there’s a reason for that. According to the outlet, Google won’t be selling the next-gen foldable in Mexico. And it’s reported that the LTE versions of the Pixel Watch 4 won’t be available either.
As for Europe, all of Google’s lineup will be available for purchase. Here’s how the pricing breaks down:
Pixel 10 series
- Google Pixel 10 (128GB): €899
- Google Pixel 10 (256GB): €999
- Google Pixel 10 Pro (128GB): €1,099
- Google Pixel 10 Pro (256GB): €1,199
- Google Pixel 10 Pro (512GB): €1,329
- Google Pixel 10 Pro (1TB): €1,589
- Google Pixel 10 Pro XL (256GB): €1,299
- Google Pixel 10 Pro XL (512GB): €1,429
- Google Pixel 10 Pro XL (1TB): €1,689
- Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold (256GB): €1,899
- Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold (512GB): €2,029
- Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold (1TB): €2,289
Pixel Watch 4
- Google Pixel Watch 4 (41mm, Wi-Fi): €349
- Google Pixel Watch 4 (41mm, LTE): €399
- Google Pixel Watch 4 (45mm, Wi-Fi): €449
- Google Pixel Watch 4 (45mm, LTE): €499
This leak arrives on the heels of a last-minute leak unintentionally committed by a retailer. That leak revealed a new 67W dual-port power adapter, as well as prices for some of the Pixel 10’s accessories.
