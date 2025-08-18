Pixel 10 leak reveals Google may be entering a new market, but with one notable absence

TL;DR The prices of the Pixel 10 series and Pixel Watch have leaked for Mexico and Europe.

The price is said to start at €899 for Europe and MXN19,999 in Mexico.

Google may not sell the Pixel 10 Pro Fold in Mexico.

There’s not much left to leak about the Pixel 10 series at this point. We’re only days away from the launch, and everything, from the specs to the wallpapers, has pretty much been revealed. But somehow, we’re still finding new nuggets of information, like the prices for Europe and Mexico.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

For the first time, Google will be officially launching a Pixel phone in Mexico. It will launch the Pixel Watch 4 in the country as well. If you’re wondering how much these products will cost, a leak from Android Headlines has the answer. Google Pixel 10: MXN19,999

MXN19,999 Google Pixel 10 Pro: MXN25,999

MXN25,999 Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: MXN30,999

MXN30,999 Google Pixel Watch 4 (41mm): MXN7,999

MXN7,999 Google Pixel Watch 4 (45mm): MXN8,999

Unfortunately, this leak doesn’t include the prices of the different configurations. It also doesn’t include the price of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, but there’s a reason for that. According to the outlet, Google won’t be selling the next-gen foldable in Mexico. And it’s reported that the LTE versions of the Pixel Watch 4 won’t be available either.

As for Europe, all of Google’s lineup will be available for purchase. Here’s how the pricing breaks down:

Pixel 10 series Google Pixel 10 (128GB): €899

€899 Google Pixel 10 (256GB): €999

€999 Google Pixel 10 Pro (128GB): €1,099

€1,099 Google Pixel 10 Pro (256GB): €1,199

€1,199 Google Pixel 10 Pro (512GB): €1,329

€1,329 Google Pixel 10 Pro (1TB): €1,589

€1,589 Google Pixel 10 Pro XL (256GB): €1,299

€1,299 Google Pixel 10 Pro XL (512GB): €1,429

€1,429 Google Pixel 10 Pro XL (1TB): €1,689

€1,689 Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold (256GB): €1,899

€1,899 Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold (512GB): €2,029

€2,029 Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold (1TB): €2,289 Pixel Watch 4 Google Pixel Watch 4 (41mm, Wi-Fi): €349

€349 Google Pixel Watch 4 (41mm, LTE): €399

€399 Google Pixel Watch 4 (45mm, Wi-Fi): €449

€449 Google Pixel Watch 4 (45mm, LTE): €499

This leak arrives on the heels of a last-minute leak unintentionally committed by a retailer. That leak revealed a new 67W dual-port power adapter, as well as prices for some of the Pixel 10’s accessories.

Follow