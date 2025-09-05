Love the Pixel 10? You can now wear it on your sleeve, almost literally

Google

TL;DR Google has launched new Pixel 10-themed merchandise.

The T-Shirt, ceramic mug, and a roll of washi tape, all come with a coded message.

Besides online, Google will also sell these items in its physical stores across the US.

Google has just dropped a new set of merchandise in succession of the Pixel 10 series phones announced last month. The newly added products include a coffee mug, a full-sleeve T-shirt, and a roll of washi tape.

All of these products are available in black and have a series of binary numbers printed on them. I asked Google Lens to scan and interpret these numbers for me, and I was informed that it reads “72 101 108 111 33” in decimal digits. Without me asking, the built-in AI also interpreted that these numbers represented the positions of various English alphabet letters in the list of ASCII characters, so I didn’t have to use my own brain cells trying to decode them.

This particular sequence means “Hello!” which, honestly, feels a bit frivolous for an underwhelming message and wasteful use of ink. So much for commitment to sustainability, Google.

The $40 T-shirt here is made of 100% organic cotton and comes in five different sizes. The description says it’s a great way to “elevate your essentials and show your love for Google Pixel.” The product page on Google Store also mentions the T-Shirt’s “specs” to entice technophiles into buying it. You can also pair it with an existing item from Pixel merch, such as the black Pixel cap.

Meanwhile, the ceramic coffee mug also features the same inscription and is said to have a hidden message that appears when a hot beverage is poured into it. It’s listed in two colors and priced at $20. However, the current listing shows it as out of stock, and we’re unsure whether that means it has yet to be stocked up or already sold out.

Lastly, there’s a $5 roll of Pixel 10-themed washi tape that you can stick on paper or other surfaces for decoration, or just celebrate your joy for the Pixel 10 launch. The glue is expected not to be so strong, so you shouldn’t have to worry about glue marks. The roll has 15 feet of 0.6-inch-wide tape with the same binary numbers and a repeated mention of the Google Pixel 10.

In addition to Google’s online store, these items are also expected to be available across multiple Google stores. 9to5Google also warns that these may be available in limited quantities, so you should quickly grab the item of your choice if you want.

