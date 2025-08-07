Google Lens just made this easily overlooked option impossible to ignore

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Lens makes it easy to run searches based on pics you snap with your phone’s camera.

Lens has supported voice searches by tapping and holding on the shutter button.

Now you can do the same thing with a new “Ask” button dedicated to voice input.

Google Lens may not be as flashy as anything like Circle to Search, but the easy-to-overlook image analysis tool has been a reliable workhorse that continues to get better and better. Like everything else in Google’s stable, recently that’s meant pumping it full of all things AI, like the conversational Search Live tool that’s starting to roll out widely. Today we just spotted yet another addition to Lens, with Google adding a conspicuous new way to access a feature you may not have even known about.

Normally when you’re using Lens, you snap an image, Google does its initial analysis, and presents you with its interpretation along with some visual matches. If you have more specific questions you’d like Google to address, you’re free to follow up with those.

But it doesn’t have to work like that. Instead of tapping and waiting, Lens has also supported voice search, right from the beginning of your query. To pull this off, you’d press and hold on the shutter button in Lens, then ask your question aloud. While this defaults to using the entire image as input, rather than first isolating a specific item in it, it does let you move things along a little more quickly when you know exactly what you’re looking for.

The biggest problem, though, is that this hasn’t been super intuitive — and unless anyone ever spelled that out to you, there’s a fair chance you’d never even realize that holding the button was an option that would modulate the tool’s behavior.

That’s finally changing now, as Google adds a new “Ask” button off to the right side of the shutter in Lens, accompanied by a microphone icon that clearly communicates it’s here for voice input.

In our tests, pressing and holding the shutter button functions exactly the same as hitting Ask, and while a ton of redundancy isn’t necessarily a great thing, at least now it’s impossible to miss that voice search is even an option for Lens.

We’re seeing the button arrive across multiple devices running different versions of the Google Android app, so it looks like this change is already headed out widely.

