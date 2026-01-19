Your Pixel 10 could soon get a lot smarter thanks to a major Magic Cue expansion

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google could soon enhance the Pixel 10’s Magic Cue feature with integrations for Google Wallet and Google Tasks.

Google Wallet integration could enable the AI to display live status updates for trains, flights, and events, making Magic Cue far more proactive.

Google Tasks integration could make event reminders clearer by allowing direct access outside of Calendar.

Magic Cue was one of Pixel 10’s highlight features, but it fell pretty flat at launch. Eventually, Google redeemed itself as Magic Cue improved, and while it may not be a groundbreaking new feature, it certainly has a place within the Pixel ecosystem. Google seems to have bigger plans for Magic Cue, as it could be looking to further upgrade it with Google Wallet and Google Tasks integration.

Within Magic Cue settings, you can choose which apps Magic Cue can use data from when suggesting info and actions. Currently, the following apps are presented as an option: Pixel Screenshots

Gmail

Messages

Keep Notes

Contacts

Calendar

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Telegram user Kieron Quinn managed to surface the settings toggle for two more apps coming in as options: Google Wallet and Tasks, as you can see in the early screenshot below:

Speculating ahead, the addition of Google Wallet could be huge. For instance, Google Wallet can display the real-time status of trains (e.g., On Time, Delayed) if users save their train tickets in regions like India (with Indian Railways) and Canada (with Via Rail). Magic Cue can already pull train timing information from Gmail if it’s available there, but it cannot provide any real-time updates. With Google Wallet integration, Magic Cue could fill this gap and potentially build on it by showcasing similar updates for flights, events, passes, and other tickets stored in Google Wallet.

Google Task integration could also come in handy with Magic Cue. The Google Calendar app already integrates Google Tasks, but it’s not immediately clear whether Magic Cue can access Tasks through Calendar. Getting a dedicated toggle for Google Tasks could fix this oversight.

Google Wallet and Google Task integration for Magic Cue hasn’t been announced yet, nor has it rolled out. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow