Last-minute Pixel 10 leak suggests controversial change is really happening

TL;DR A new leak appears to show Pixel 10 packaging with a message about eSIM setup.

The image would support earlier claims that most Pixel 10 models may drop physical SIM trays.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is still expected to support hardware SIMs.

With the Google Pixel 10 series launch less than 24 hours away, one question that remains after the many leaks and rumors is whether the phones will ditch physical SIM cards. A new image from reliable leaker Evan Blass might be our biggest clue yet.

Blass previously claimed the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL would all ship without SIM trays. Today, he shared a picture of the type of label you might find on a smartphone box. It reads: “You no longer need a physical SIM card. Activate your eSIM during phone setup.” As he posted it while quoting his earlier leak on the subject, the clear implication is that this label is taken directly from Pixel 10 packaging.

According to his earlier tip, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the only model in the lineup expected to keep a physical SIM slot. Some shots of a dummy Pixel 10 device had given hope to those who still rely on physical SIM cards. However, the new label strengthens the original claim, though the wording leaves a little wiggle room. If you “no longer” need a physical SIM card, this only confirms eSIM support. It doesn’t strictly say there is no SIM card slot, although we’re probably splitting hairs.

If Google does move to eSIM-only phones, it would follow Apple’s lead, which made the same switch with the iPhone 14. The change simplifies setup and carrier switching, but can frustrate certain groups such as travelers who still find it easier to grab a physical SIM card abroad.

We’ll know for certain tomorrow at the Made by Google event, where the Pixel 10 series is expected to headline alongside the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a.

