Save $200 on the Google Pixel 10! (In case you missed the Pixel 10a deals!)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 10a is great, and there were some great pre-order and launch deals on it, but those offers are now gone. Don’t worry, though, the Google Pixel 10 is still on sale, and you can take it home for $599. Buy the Google Pixel 10 for just $599 ($200 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The deal is available for color versions available directly from Amazon, which are currently Frost and Indigo.

Google Pixel 10 Google Pixel 10 Baseline excellence. The Google Pixel 10 is the 6.3-inch base model of the in-house Android phones from Google. With plenty of high-speed storage options, a good amount of RAM, and the all-new Tensor G5 processor, it should blow through your mobile computing tasks with ease. A triple camera system includes standalone ultrawide and telephoto lenses, and a 50MP main sensor. See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Google Pixel 10a is great at $499, but the Google Pixel 10 is definitely a worthy upgrade if you’re willing to spend the extra $100 bucks on it. They are pretty similar in size, given that they both have 6.3-inch screens, but you’ll find some nice upgrades in most other departments.

For example, performance will be better, thanks to the Google Tensor G5 chipset and 12GB of RAM. In comparison, the Pixel 10a has a Tensor G2 and 8GB of RAM. The Pixel 10 also has more camera flexibility. Both have a main 48MP camera and a 13MP ultrawide shooter, but the Pixel 10 also comes with a 10MP telephoto camera. The one cool thing about the Pixel 10a is that it has no camera bump.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Of course, the design and build quality are also better on the main Pixel 10. Both have an aluminum frame and an IP68 rating, but the Pixel 10 has Gorilla Glass Victus 2 in the front and back. The 10a has Gorilla Glass 7i only on the front.

One area where the Pixel 10a actually wins is in the battery department. It has a 5,100mAh battery capacity, while the Pixel 10’s is slightly smaller at 4,970mAh.

The record-low price on the Pixel 10 is $449, but that only happened once, during the holidays. We don’t expect that offer to come back soon, so you might as well jump on this deal now!

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