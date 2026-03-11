It's the last day to get a free gift card with your Google Pixel 10a!

Joe Maring / Android Authority

New devices are rarely discounted, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t deals to be had. They often come in the form of pre-order offers with freebies, and in the case of the Google Pixel 10a, you can get a free $100 gift card. This sale is ending today, though! Buy the Google Pixel 10a and get a free $100 gift card for $499 ($100 in savings)

This offer comes from Amazon. It applies to all color versions, so you can pick your favorite. Again, the only thing to keep in mind is that this deal ends tonight. To be exact, the deal ends at 12:00 AM Pacific.

Honestly, I mostly recommend Pixel A-series handsets to my family and friends. The Google Pixel 10a won’t be the exception. We can sit here and talk about all the things that make a good smartphone, but honestly, most people don’t need that much. The Google Pixel 10a will be more than enough for most, and it’s only $499. The extra $100 gift card is only a cherry on top.

You won’t be sacrificing much, honestly. The Google Pixel 10a offers a near-high-end experience. Let’s start with performance, which is my first worry when I get a more affordable handset. This won’t slow down on you, as it has a Google Tensor G4 and 8GB of RAM. That’s the same chipset we saw on the Pixel 9 series, and those are still powerful smartphones in 2026.

The rest of the experience is great, too. You’ll enjoy a 6.3-inch P-OLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s also really bright, thanks to a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits. Sure, the screen is on the smaller side by today’s standards, but some of us actually prefer smaller phones.

The design is sleek, and the color options are super fun. Build quality is also decent, given its aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass 7i on the front. It even has an IP68 rating for advanced water- and dust-resistance.

I like to see a 5,100mAh battery on board, because this is an area where both budget and smaller phones usually suffer. It can charge at 30W wired and 10W wirelessly. Even the camera quality is great, as long as you keep your expectations in check. Just try not to compare it with the best camera phones out there!

Again, it’s the last day to take advantage of this deal, which is technically a pre-order offer. The sale’s end is working overtime by now. Make up your mind before the end of the day!

