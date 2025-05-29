Surveys show there's one improvement you don't want from the Pixel 10 chip

Google’s Pixel 10 series is widely expected to be the first with processors manufactured by TSMC instead of Samsung. This is a good thing in theory as TSMC-made chips have historically been more efficient than Samsung-manufactured silicon.

It also sounds like this could be a long-term arrangement that lasts until the Pixel 14 series . This all got me wondering what people really want from the Pixel 10’s processor. So we posted polls on the website , Twitter , and YouTube . It turns out there’s one improvement you definitely don’t care for.

One thing you really don’t want across all three polls is more powerful on-device AI. This accounted for under 8% of the vote across all three polls, and under 6% on our website and YouTube surveys. My first impression is that this means people either don’t care about on-device AI or they think Pixel phones are already very capable in this regard. But after reading user comments, it’s clear that the former is the case.

YouTube user @ramsaygames9256 was one of several respondents to express their displeasure with AI:

Nobody wants on device AI. Such a fad and a genuine mistake.

This sentiment was echoed by Twitter user @WorryIdoNOT:

Nothing. Maybe less AI. Better yet, NO AI at all.

Meanwhile, YouTube user @jb3839 said Google should take notes:

See Google, No cares about AI (sic).

The most popular wish across all three polls was for improved battery life. The switch to TSMC has historically resulted in smartphone chips with improved battery life, and I’m expecting this from the Pixel 10 series as well. It also doesn’t help that older Tensor-powered Pixel phones have often seen mediocre battery life relative to the battery capacity. This has improved with the Pixel 9 series, but colleague Joe Maring still decried the Pixel 9 Pro’s battery life.