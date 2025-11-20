The Google Pixel 10 hits its lowest price yet at just $599

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

We got a preview of the Google Black Friday deals last week, with record-low prices expected on the new Pixel 10 series. The big day has now arrived, and the Google Pixel 10 is now available for just $599, down from the usual $799. That’s a nice 25% off relative to the recommended retail price, and it’s the lowest price for this Android phone since launch. Google Pixel 10 for $599 (25% off)

If your budget stretches further, the Pixel 10 Pro is down from $1,099 to just $849, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL is down a whopping $300 to only $899.

The Google Pixel 10 is powered by Google’s Tensor G5 chipset, offering a snappy performance with 12GB RAM. It runs on Android 16 and comes with support for seven years of updates. The 6.3-inch 120Hz Actua OLED display ensures smooth visuals with 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Photography buffs will enjoy the triple rear camera system, featuring a 48MP wide, 13MP ultrawide, and 10.8MP telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom.

In terms of practical features, it includes the Gemini AI assistant to help with tasks like photography through Camera Coach. The Pixel 10 also boasts a long-lasting 4,970 mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging options. Made using recycled materials and featuring Gorilla Glass Victus 2, it holds up with sturdy IP68 water and dust resistance. Wrapped in these solid specs, the Pixel 10 isn’t just a value option but a well-rounded phone scoring 4.5 stars from reviewers. It also gets a big thumbs up from us.

Hit the links above to find the deals.

