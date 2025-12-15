Most of you are fine with the Pixel 10's battery life, survey shows

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

We’ve seen some unexpected battery behavior in the Pixel 10 series. Battery life is typically okay for us on Google’s latest, but depending on the workload, Pixel 10 phones sometimes offer shorter battery life than last year’s Pixel 9 series did. Stranger still, the Pixel 10 Pro XL in particular can be annoyingly inconsistent. Curious to know more, we started asking how you all feel about battery life in Pixel 10 phones beginning in October — and now, nearly two months on, we’ve got the results of that polling.

According to our poll, most readers — about an even third — report that the Pixel 10 series’ battery life is “great,” with the phones lasting through an entire day, no sweat. That’s the type of behavior you’d expect out of a flagship phone that’s only a few months old, and it’s good to see that it’s the most common experience among our readers. Another 30 percent of respondents say battery experience has been “average.”

The last third of poll participants aren’t having as much luck. More than one in five readers who responded to our poll say that their Pixel 10’s battery life has been inconsistent — so, good sometimes, but not always. The last 15 percent describe their battery life as straight-up bad.

Our own Rita El Khoury falls in the inconsistent range. “Even on days that feel pretty similar, where I’m home, on Wi-Fi, and using similar apps, I get widely varying battery drain,” she writes.

We don’t know what to make of this up-and-down battery performance. It seems like, at least some of the time, it has to do with the Pixel 10 Pro XL’s 4G radio drawing an inordinate amount of power, especially when reception is choppy.

Google’s phones have had hard-to-pin-down battery niggles for years. Our poll results reflect how variable these problems can be: most users said that their Pixel 10-series phone offers battery life that’s at least average. Still, that isn’t much help for the last third who feel their battery life is either inconsistent or flatly bad. Here’s hoping Google figures these problems out in time for the Pixel 11 next year.

