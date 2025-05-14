Google could copy Pinterest with this new feature at I/O

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google could reportedly reveal a “Pinterest-like feature” at its I/O event next week.

This would display pictures to give people ideas for fashion and interior design.

Users would also be able to save these images in different folders.

Pinterest has seen better days, but the social media platform still stands out thanks to its pinboard approach. Now, it sounds like Google could take its own stab at this concept next week.

The Information reports that Google could announce a “Pinterest-like feature” for consumers at its I/O event next week. Google’s feature will show “images designed to give people ideas for fashion or interior design.” These pictures can also be saved in different folders.

Pinterest allows users to “pin” images to a digital pinboard. The platform supports images from the web and user uploads. Pinterest also lets people follow users/boards and lets them “repin” images. The service is particularly popular for beauty, design, fashion, cooking, and baking. So it’s clear that this seems to be the inspiration for Google’s feature.

Does Google have social aspirations again? It’s unclear whether Google’s feature will be integrated into an existing Google service or if it’ll be a standalone website/app. It’s also not clear whether users will be able to upload their own images to the feature and view other people’s folders.

This wouldn’t be Google’s first social platform if it chooses to take this route. The company’s most recent venture in this regard was Google Plus, which launched in 2011 and was shut down in 2019.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.