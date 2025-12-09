Google Photos for web offers two choices on how to handle RAW image editing

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos is changing how RAW images are handled on the web.

When you click edit, you’ll have two options: Edit with Google Photos or download the RAW file.

Choosing to edit with Photos will convert the photo into a JPEG.

RAW not only allows you to capture the highest quality photos, but the format also gives you greater editing flexibility. However, these benefits come at a cost, and that cost is space. RAW images have an enormous file size compared to JPEGs, and not every photo editor can handle them, including Google Photos. But now Google Photos on the web will give you two options for how to deal with these types of files.

Google has announced that it is updating how Google Photos on the web handles RAW format photos. If you want to edit these files, you’ll now have two options. The first option is to edit the image in Google Photos, which will result in your file being converted into a JPEG. Once the file is converted, it will open in the Google Photos editor.

The other option is to download the RAW image. If you select this option, you’ll be able to download the original file to your device. You can then use a third-party editor that supports RAW processing to edit your photo, like Adobe Photoshop on the web or Photopea.

We’ve previously seen that Google is also working to change how RAW images are handled on mobile. In October, we discovered in version 7.52.0.825653635 of Google Photos for Android, that RAW photos could be stored in a different directory than JPEGs. Not only would this separate your JPEGs and RAW files, but it would also allow you to choose if you want the RAW file to be backed up to the cloud.

