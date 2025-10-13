New Instagram-inspired text options may be headed to Google Photos (APK teardown)

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing more options in the updated video editor set to arrive in the Photos app.

Now, we see more elaborate text editing features, including multiple font styles, text colors, and alignment options.

This marks a significant upgrade over the crude text options currently available in Google Photos.

Typically, you’d find Instagram — or other Meta apps — aping apps from different publishers. But in a peculiar instance, Google may be copying something that has existed on Instagram. Google Photos may soon get a new video editor, and we’ve recently discovered evidence of an improved set of options for adding text to videos.

Google is testing the option to add elaborate text, similar to Instagram stories and Reels, to media in the Google Photos app. We discovered this change being tested in version 7.49 of the Google Photos app for Android, where Google is currently testing the ability to add text over videos with much more control than possible in the options currently available to users. These changes are likely part of the new video editor in Google Photos that is also being tested.

Existing text options Existing text colors Upcoming text fonts Upcoming text color options

In the newer set of options, the video editor in Google Photos would let you change attributes such as font style, color, and alignment. This is a significant upgrade over the current option for adding text over videos, which is crude, offers only a single font type, and lacks alignment options. Many of the new fonts we see here closely resemble Instagram’s options, though with subtle differences and somewhat novel names.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The upgraded text editor also brings far many more color options than currently available in Photos. While the existing text features only let you choose among seven basic colors, the updated menu offers dozens more, with subtle shifts between shades. We still don’t see a blotter or automatic color suggestions, as we do with Instagram, but you wouldn’t feel the dearth of options. The new editor also brings the option add a highlight to the text as a background.

Here’s a video demonstrating how the feature could work:

As mentioned above, these features are still under trial and haven’t been rolled out widely. We will ensure to inform you once the features are available for a broader user base to try out.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow