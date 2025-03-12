Google Photos on Android now gives you more power over your backups

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos on Android now lets you quickly delete your entire photos and video backup.

The new feature is called “undo device backup,” and was previously rolled out on iOS.

The option removes photos and videos that are stored on Google’s servers without removing them from the device.

Google Photos is getting a nifty new feature that gives users more control over their backed-up photos and videos. The new “Undo device backup” feature, which was previously rolled out for Google Photos on iOS, is finally coming to the Android version of the app.

With the “Undo Device Backup” feature, Google Photos users can delete photos and videos stored on Google’s servers without affecting the copies on their devices. Any media removed using this option will still be available on the device. However, once the cloud backup is deleted, the Backup feature in Google Photos will automatically be disabled for that device.

How to use undo device backup in Google Photos? You can follow the steps below to access the new option to delete your photos and video backup entirely. Open the Google Photos app on your Android device.

Tap your profile picture or initial on the top, followed by Photos Settings, and then Backup.

Scroll to view the off-screen items below.

Tap “Undo backup for this device.”

Check the box that says, “I understand my photos and videos from this device will be deleted from Google Photos.”

Tap “Delete Google Photos backup.”

