Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Mobile

Google Photos on the web forgets how to sync with mobile app

Is Google Photos missing some of your pictures? You're not alone.
By

2 hours ago

Add AndroidAuthority on Google
Close-up of the Google Photos app, showing the app logo.
Joe Maring / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Users have noticed a recent ongoing issue with Google Photos.
  • Reports claim that anything saved on the web is not syncing back to the mobile app.
  • It appears this problem dates back to last Thursday.

When you save a photo in the Google Photos app, it will also be backed up to the cloud. This allows you to see those pictures on the Google Photos website. Similarly, you can add an image from the website and see it added to the mobile app. That’s usually how it works, but a bug is now getting in the way.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?

google preferred source badge light@2xgoogle preferred source badge dark@2x

A large number of Google Photos users are reporting an issue with the app. It appears that Google Photos on the web is not syncing with the mobile version. According to the reports, photos are still backing up from the app to the cloud. However, when you upload a picture on the web, it’s not syncing back to the app. As a result, impacted users are missing some of their images on mobile.

Although the issue appears to be widespread, not everyone is affected by this glitch in the system. I tried to replicate the issue, and syncing from the web to the app worked on my devices.

Based on the reports, it appears this bug popped up last Thursday. Google has yet to comment on the situation. However, a diamond-level Google product expert says the Photos team has been alerted to the problem. They add that “there is no specified timeline for when the update will be released.”

News
GoogleGoogle Photos
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.