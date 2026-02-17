Google Photos on the web forgets how to sync with mobile app

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Users have noticed a recent ongoing issue with Google Photos.

Reports claim that anything saved on the web is not syncing back to the mobile app.

It appears this problem dates back to last Thursday.

When you save a photo in the Google Photos app, it will also be backed up to the cloud. This allows you to see those pictures on the Google Photos website. Similarly, you can add an image from the website and see it added to the mobile app. That’s usually how it works, but a bug is now getting in the way.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

A large number of Google Photos users are reporting an issue with the app. It appears that Google Photos on the web is not syncing with the mobile version. According to the reports, photos are still backing up from the app to the cloud. However, when you upload a picture on the web, it’s not syncing back to the app. As a result, impacted users are missing some of their images on mobile.

Although the issue appears to be widespread, not everyone is affected by this glitch in the system. I tried to replicate the issue, and syncing from the web to the app worked on my devices.

Based on the reports, it appears this bug popped up last Thursday. Google has yet to comment on the situation. However, a diamond-level Google product expert says the Photos team has been alerted to the problem. They add that “there is no specified timeline for when the update will be released.”

Follow