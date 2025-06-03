You can now search your Google Photos library for images with specific text

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos now lets you search for photos with specific words in them.

You can utilize this new search capability by putting your search term in quotation marks.

Google Photos introduced a Gemini-powered search feature last year to help users find images in their libraries using natural language queries. Instead of relying on keywords and dates, this feature allowed users to look for photos by describing the scene or the people in them. It even helped users sort the results based on date or relevance. Google is now improving upon this feature by adding support for another search parameter that will allow users to look for specific words within photos.

This new capability refines search results by looking for exact text matches in filenames, camera models, captions, or text within photos. You can use it by putting your search term in quotation marks, and Google Photos will deliver all matching results. If you don’t use quotation marks, Google Photos will offer a broader range of results, including text matches and visual matches.

The new search feature makes looking up screenshots and documents featuring specific words incredibly easy. In my limited testing, it worked flawlessly, delivering accurate results with exact text matches. The feature is live in the latest Google Photos release on Android and iOS, and you can also use it to search for images in Google Photos on the web.

