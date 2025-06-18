Finding the right editing tool in Google Photos is about to get easier (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR An Android Authority teardown has revealed that the Google Photos app is getting a search button for editing tools.

This will allow you to type the name of an editing tool or option to quickly access it.

This search option would save time compared to manually sifting through menus to find the correct tool.

We just discovered that Google Photos will get its biggest redesign in years, featuring a Material 3 Expressive visual style and functional upgrades. However, we’ve also uncovered a rather cool editing feature worth knowing.

We dug into the Google Photos app for Android (version 7.34.0.772224975) and enabled a search button for editing tools. The search button appears in the bottom right of the edit menu (see the first image below). Tapping this search icon takes you to a separate search screen, per the second image below.

The second screenshot shows that you can use a text field to type the name of the editing tool you’re looking for. That means you could type “erase” to access the Magic Eraser or type “sharpen” for the sharpening tool.

This would be a welcome addition as Google Photos offers plenty of editing tools and options. So the ability to easily find these options without manually searching through various menus would be a time-saver.

This isn’t the only new feature coming to Google Photos, though. In addition to the aforementioned visual redesign, the company has also started rolling out an overhauled image editor and easier album sharing.

