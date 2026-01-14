Remix in Google Photos could feel less overwhelming with this upcoming upgrade

TL;DR Google is testing a design upgrade for the Remix feature in the Photos app.

With this refresh, Google Photos could sort templates into categories and help you choose the right one more quickly.

The update isn’t out yet, and the existing version also appears half-baked, suggesting some wait time before it arrives for users.

Remix is one of the most exciting features in Google Photos. You can recreate your existing images in different art styles or let Nano Banana transform them into entirely new ones with you in the spotlight. Google already offers a range of presets to let you quickly remix your images using templates, such as for professional headshots or a Christmas-themed scene. It is natural to expect that more templates will be added over time, which could make it difficult to arrange them. Thankfully, Google is experimenting with ways to sort Remix templates so they’re easy to access.

Google is testing means to segment Remix templates into different categories based on style, occasion, or utility. We’ve dug up this functionality in version 7.59 of the Google Photos app on Android, where we see categories such as New, Holiday, Photo realistic, Stylization, and Personalized at the moment.

Current UI New UI being tested

The templates also appear to have a dedicated page, rather than appearing on top of the Create page in Google Photos, where they currently exist.

Even though we can trigger the updated interface, the feature does not work at the moment, and all existing templates only appear under the “All” tab. Tapping other tabs shows empty lists instead. And, needless to say, the feature does not work for users at the moment, and we can’t tell if it will work anytime soon.

Along with this sorting feature for templates, Google is also testing a battery saver for uploads in the Photos app and working on making the Ask Photos feature work for Stories inside the app.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

