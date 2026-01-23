Google Photos could soon TikTok-ify your video feed

Joe Maring / Android Authority

One of my favorite features in the Google Photos app is the frequent nudges about precious moments through AI-powered Memories. While Memories focuses mostly on images, Google is working on a comparable feature, specifically to help you discover videos with common elements.

Google is now working on new functionality that could make it easier for you to find related videos. These could be videos from a particular occasion, a visit to a specific place, or a topic. While we’re not sure of how the feature could sort videos, we have a preview for you.

In version 7.60 of the Photos app on Android, Google is testing an option that displays a curated montage of “Related” videos. The button appears when a video is opened, and tapping it takes you to a new “Explore” page with multiple clips. These clips appear to be compiled using AI, much like the Photos app’s existing Memories feature.

You will also have the option to scroll on the feed vertically to find other related videos. However, since the feed is curated using AI and is currently only being tested, the results we see are not always related.

Related video feed View Day

Underneath the video, you also see options to save it to favorites, share it, or tap the three-dot button to open details about the specific clip being played. Additionally, the “View day” option lets you explore all images and videos for that specific calendar day.

The Related videos feature is not widely available to users, and we can’t comment on its availability.

However, we’re sure Google is rolling out another feature to Google Photos: a light theme in the image editor. The light background allows users to edit images and easily distinguish dark areas close to the edges. We spotted this feature in November, and it is not rolling out gradually to users with Photos v7.60.

