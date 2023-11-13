Google Photos is now getting the handy Photo Stack feature

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The recently leaked Photo Stack feature is now being pushed out to Google Photos.

This feature groups together similar images taken at the same time.

We recently heard about a Photo Stack feature coming to Google Photos, and it looks like the feature is now landing on devices.

Redditor alexandriaofwar reported that they’ve received the new Google Photos feature on their Pixel 8 series phone, posting a screenshot too. Check it out below.

As the name implies, Photo Stack organizes several similar snaps that were taken together into the same group. This can be very convenient if you frequently take several snaps at once for the best results (e.g. selfies or group photos). This way, you don’t have a bunch of similar images flooding your main photo feed.

The screenshot also shows five images in a Photo Stack, although there’s no word on the maximum number of similar pictures that can be stacked together.

It’s also believed Photo Stack lets you choose the best image and automatically deletes the rest in a stack. But the Redditor didn’t confirm whether this functionality was available.

