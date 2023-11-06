This is our first look at the upcoming Photo Stack feature in Google Photos

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos’ upcoming Photo Stack feature will automatically group similar photos in a stack.

This will help declutter the main feed by clubbing together images that are essentially the same.

Users will be able to choose the top photo in the photo stack and delete the other similar photos.

Google Photos is a great tool to back up your photos online , and it’s working its way towards helping you manage your media library, too. The app already automatically organizes your library and makes searching through it a breeze. There are also periodic reminders to archive screenshots and the like. We know that Google was working on a Photo Stack feature to deal with duplicate photos, and we now have our first look at what this feature could look like.

According to a report from TheSpAndroid, the Photo Stack feature within Google Photos will “automatically group similar photos that were taken together.” This helps declutter your main feed, and you can pick a top photo and delete the other similar photos in the stack.

When the feature is rolled out, you will need to enable the feature within Google Photos, present at Settings > Preferences > Stack similar photos. You will also be able to enable it by toggling the option in the three-dot menu on the top right, within the main “Photos” tab.

Once enabled, Google Photos will automatically stack similar photos together. You will see a stack sign on the top right corner of a photo, differentiating it from other single shots. Tapping on the stacked photo will open a new page which will show you the “Top Pick” image and a bottom carousel bar with the rest of the photo stack.

The report notes that the feature currently only works to group two similar photos. However, this could change by the time the feature is released, as grouping only two similar photos will vastly limit the potential of this feature.

Photo Stack is not available yet in the stable release of Google Photos. Considering how complete the feature already appears to be, we hope that Google releases it soon.

