Google Photos will soon get better at organizing similar images

TL;DR Google Photos is preparing a new Photo Stack feature.

It will automatically group similar photos in various stacks.

Users will be able to further edit and manage these stacks as per their linking.

Google Photos is getting ready for a new feature that would help you organize photos that look the same. Evidence of the new Photo Stack feature was dug up from app version 6.59 by code hunter AssembleDebug. Strings of code found by the X tipster reveal how the feature would function.

It seems when Photo Stack goes live, Google Photos will automatically group similar images that were taken together. The tipster says users will be able to enable or disable Photo Stacks through a setting in the preference screen of Google Photos.

Once a Photo Stack is created, users will be able to edit the stack or change the top pick. There might also be a way of managing multiple Photo Stacks.

Google Photos working on a Photo Stack feature. According to strings which I found

–

“Photo stacks automatically groups similar photos that were taken together.” #Google pic.twitter.com/Y5Dx77sVxq “Turn on photo stacks to organize similar photos that were taken together.” #Android — AssembleDebug (@AssembleDebug) October 26, 2023

There’s no word on when the feature will roll out, but it’s good to know Google is constantly thinking of improving the Photos app.

The company recently released another handy feature to Google Photos that lets users conveniently create videos using AI. Called Highlight Video, the tool allows you to search and select particular people, places, and activities in the Photos app. It then edits and creates a whole video based on your selection, complete with background music.

