Google Photos can now create new videos for you by simply following instructions

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR You can now use AI to create Highlight Videos on Google Photos.

The feature lets you simply search for the people, places, and activities you want to feature in a video.

Google Photos then uses AI to edit a video with all your chosen elements, complete with background music.

Google Photos is getting a new tool that helps you easily create a video using AI. The feature lets you choose the people, places, and activities you want featured in your video and automatically creates a Highlight Video without needing you to edit anything manually.

You can use Highlight Video in Google Photos to quickly create a reel for a recent vacation, an event, a hobby, or anything else you want, really. To do so, open Google Photos > Select the plus icon on top of your gallery > Choose Highlight Video. Here, you can use the search function within Photos to start selecting elements for your video. Google Photos will then use AI to choose the best clips and photos, add music, and sync the video to the music to bring it all together.

To personalize your video further, you can trim or rearrange the clips chosen by Google Photos. You can also change the background track to something of your liking if you don’t like what Google’s AI selects.

Highlight Video is starting to roll out in Google Photos on Android and iOS today. As of writing this article, we still haven’t received the update on our Pixel 7 and 8 series.

You can see in the video above that Google is also adding a new entry point at the top of the Photos app to create new albums, collages, highlight videos, Cinematic photos, and animations.

