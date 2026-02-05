Search results for

Mobile

Google Photos is testing a faster way to reach your on-device folders

A new dedicated shortcut will save you from digging through the Collections menu to find your on-device folders and media.
By

2 hours ago

Google Photos logo on smartphone next to other devices and picture frame Stock photo 4
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Google is testing a new “folder” icon in the main header to provide instant access to on-device media.
  • The Collections tab and Backup settings are set for a visual refresh with more modern, consistent UI elements.
  • The photo details view is also being updated, bringing a cleaner look to individual image information.

Google is hard at work making Google Photos more intuitive and visually cohesive. While we’ve recently seen work on a date label toggle and collage customization, new evidence suggests an even broader UI transformation. From a dedicated shortcut for on-device folders to a complete refresh of the Backup settings and photo details view, Google is refining nearly every corner of the app experience.

Google Photos could soon add a shortcut for your on-device folders

Google Photos is the only media and gallery app on Pixel smartphones. The default Photos view is great for bringing together photos you click on your phone, but it’s not great at showcasing your on-device folders. Google has a dedicated “On this device” section in the Collections tab that lists all the folders on your phone with photos and videos, including screenshots and folders created by third-party apps. However, for most people, this is easy to miss unless they already know it exists.

Google appears to be working to fix this oversight. Google Photos v7.62.0.865122296 includes code for a new shortcut in the header area to quickly access your on-device folders. We managed to activate this shortcut to give you an early look:

Google Photos New shortcut for On this device section
AssembleDebug / Android Authority

In the screenshot above, the new “folder” icon in the header area takes you directly to the “On this device” section in the Collections tab.

Google Photos is also testing more UI changes for the Collections tab

Within Google Photos v7.62.0.865122296, we’ve managed to activate color-filled buttons for the four shortcuts present at the top of the Collections tab:

Google Photos is testing a UI refresh for the Backup settings

Google Photos has previously been spotted working on a UI refresh for its Backup settings page. With the latest app release, Google has made some more progress, which we’ve activated to give you an early look:

This upcoming UI refresh looks much nicer and consistent with the rest of the Photos experience.

The photo details view is also getting a refresh

The photo details view is also getting a touch of UI refresh, though it does seem that more elements are awaiting changes:

None of these changes is currently live in Google Photos. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.
