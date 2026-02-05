Google Photos is testing a faster way to reach your on-device folders

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Google is hard at work making Google Photos more intuitive and visually cohesive. While we’ve recently seen work on a date label toggle and collage customization, new evidence suggests an even broader UI transformation. From a dedicated shortcut for on-device folders to a complete refresh of the Backup settings and photo details view, Google is refining nearly every corner of the app experience.

Google Photos could soon add a shortcut for your on-device folders Google Photos is the only media and gallery app on Pixel smartphones. The default Photos view is great for bringing together photos you click on your phone, but it’s not great at showcasing your on-device folders. Google has a dedicated “On this device” section in the Collections tab that lists all the folders on your phone with photos and videos, including screenshots and folders created by third-party apps. However, for most people, this is easy to miss unless they already know it exists.

Google appears to be working to fix this oversight. Google Photos v7.62.0.865122296 includes code for a new shortcut in the header area to quickly access your on-device folders. We managed to activate this shortcut to give you an early look:

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

In the screenshot above, the new “folder” icon in the header area takes you directly to the “On this device” section in the Collections tab.

Google Photos is also testing more UI changes for the Collections tab Within Google Photos v7.62.0.865122296, we’ve managed to activate color-filled buttons for the four shortcuts present at the top of the Collections tab:

Current UI Upcoming UI

Google Photos is testing a UI refresh for the Backup settings Google Photos has previously been spotted working on a UI refresh for its Backup settings page. With the latest app release, Google has made some more progress, which we’ve activated to give you an early look:

This upcoming UI refresh looks much nicer and consistent with the rest of the Photos experience.

The photo details view is also getting a refresh The photo details view is also getting a touch of UI refresh, though it does seem that more elements are awaiting changes:

Current UI Upcoming UI Upcoming UI

None of these changes is currently live in Google Photos. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

