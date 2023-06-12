Google Photos for the web gets new advanced editing tools

Google Photos , the photo storage and sharing app, has both mobile and web versions. While the mobile version tends to get most of Google’s attention, the web version just got some love with a new announcement.

Today, the Google Photos team revealed on Twitter that Google Photos for the web is getting some new editing tools. Specifically, it will now have Portrait Light, Portrait Blur, Dynamic, Color Pop, HDR, and Sky. If you use the app on mobile, you’ll already be familiar with these tools, but they are now appearing on the website for the first time.

For those who are unfamiliar with these tools:

Portrait Light: Allows you to adjust the position and brightness of the light in a portrait.

Portrait Blur: Allows you to adjust the blurriness of the background in a portrait.

Dynamic: Automatically enhances brightness and contrast.

Color Pop: Allows you to adjust the local contrast of edges.

HDR: Allows you to enhance brightness and contrast across the image.

Sky: Allows you to select from several palettes and adjust the color and contrast in the sky.

Before you get too excited, there is a catch you should be aware of. As Google states on its help page, some tools require a Google One membership when using the app on a computer. In addition, the tech giant demands that your computer have 4GB of RAM and that your browser is updated to the latest version.