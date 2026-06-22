Google Photos may have a new trick to make your pictures look dramatically different

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

TL;DR We’ve spotted references to a new AI-powered feature called Moods in Google Photos version 7.81.

Moods appears to go beyond traditional filters by using cloud-based AI to analyze photos and apply edits tailored to a selected style.

The feature currently includes eight distinct Mood templates, but it isn’t functional yet, though its presence in the app suggests an official announcement may not be too far away.

Google Photos never seems to sit still for long. Just when you think Google has squeezed every possible editing trick into the app, another feature surfaces in development. This time, the company appears to be experimenting with a new AI-powered editing tool called Moods, and it could make giving your photos a completely different look as easy as tapping a preset.

We’ve spotted references to Moods in version 7.81 of Google Photos, where they appear in the app’s Create tab. If the feature launches, it would join Google’s growing collection of AI-driven creative tools, including Remix, Highlight Video, Collage, and Cinematic Photo. Yes, at first glance, Moods might sound like another collection of photo filters. But the implementation suggests Google is aiming for something more ambitious.

Traditional filters typically apply the same set of adjustments to every image. Whether it’s contrast, saturation, color temperature, or grain, the effect remains largely consistent regardless of what’s actually in the photo.

Moods appears to take a different approach. Based on what we’ve uncovered, Google is using cloud-based AI processing to generate these effects. Instead of simply layering a preset over an image, the feature may analyze the photo itself and intelligently apply changes that fit the selected style. That could actually result in edits that feel more custom-made and natural than a standard one-tap filter.

The available previews offer a side-by-side view of how each Mood transforms an image, making it easier to understand what Google aims to accomplish with the feature.

The current build contains eight Mood templates: Airy Minimalist: Clean lighting and a polished, minimalist aesthetic. Crisp 35mm: Inspired by classic film photography with balanced contrast. 2000’s Cinema: Movie-inspired color grading with subtle tonal shifts. Rich Textures: Enhances depth and detail for a more tactile appearance. Pink Digicam: A nostalgic digital-camera look with a gentle pink tint. Retro Contrast: Strong shadows paired with bold color treatment. Night Lights: Soft glow effects designed for evening scenes. 2000’s Night: Deep nightlife colors combined with digital-style grain. The names themselves tell you a lot about what Google is aiming for here. Several of these styles appear to draw inspiration from popular social media trends, while others lean into the nostalgia of older cameras and film photography. For example, Pink Digicam seems designed to recreate the charm of early-2000s digital cameras, while Night Lights appears focused on giving evening shots a softer, more cinematic feel with minimal effort.

Why fiddle with sliders when AI can do it for you? Moods also feels like a natural extension of where Google Photos has been heading lately. The app has gradually evolved from a simple photo gallery into a platform packed with AI-powered editing tools. Features like Magic Editor already do most of the work for you, and Moods appears to follow the same philosophy: achieving a specific look without having to learn the finer details of photo editing.

That said, the feature isn’t working yet, so we haven’t been able to try it ourselves. As a result, it’s still unclear how well these styles will perform on different types of photos or whether the AI-generated edits will consistently look good across the board.

But an official announcement may be just around the corner. If Moods arrives as expected, Google Photos users could soon have a quick way to transform the look and feel of their images without getting bogged down in manual edits.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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