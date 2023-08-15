Google Photos uses AI to make cute memory scrapbooks for you

Google

TL;DR Google is rolling out a new Google Photos feature called Memories view.

Memories view will create a scrapbook-like timeline for your Memories with the help of AI.

Users will now be able to co-author Memories with others.

Google is introducing a new way for you to interact with your most memorable moments in Google Photos. The feature will be the new home of your Memories and will use AI to curate and organize those memories into a scrapbook-like timeline.

Today, Google announced it is rolling out a feature called Memories view. Launching in the US starting today, Memories view lets you “easily relive, customize and share your most memorable trips, celebrations and daily moments with your loved ones.” Memories view will appear in the updated navigation menu at the bottom of the Google Photos app. For those outside of the US, Google says the feature will become available in the coming months.

This feature will introduce a couple of tools that will allow you to customize the experience. One of these tools will allow you to save your favorite memories to your Memories view or create your own from scratch. You’ll also have the ability to remove and hide certain photos and videos that show up in Memories view.

Another tool will allow you to rename Memories with the help of AI. There is now a “Help me title” button that will provide AI-generated suggestions you can use for new titles. You’ll also be able to edit the provided suggestions, ask for more options, and steer suggestions toward important details by clicking on the “Add hint” button. But if you rather rename a Memory yourself, you’ll still have that option too.

The last new tool Google has provided is the ability to co-author Memories. You’ll be able to invite friends and family to contribute photos and videos to help fill out a memory. And Memories that are shared with you can be saved to your Memories view. The tech giant says this works similarly to how shared albums work. If you’re not familiar with how shared albums work, you can visit Google’s help page.

While it’s not available yet, Google says that users will soon be able to share Memories as videos you can send through messaging apps or over social media. However, the company does not provide a date for when this feature will come.

