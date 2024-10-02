Google Photos is changing the way you share your Memories (APK Teardown)

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos’ Memories feature could get a unified share UI soon.

The new UI will let users share individual photos from memories or the entire memory as a video from the same page.

Google is also testing a new layout for photo previews in the timeline view and a larger Memories carousel for the app’s home screen.

Google Photos is testing some changes for its Memories feature that could make it easier for users to share their memories as videos or individual photos. The app could also get a new photo preview layout for the Memories timeline view and a larger carousel on the home screen.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Google Photos currently brings up a pop-up menu when you tap on the share button in the Memories carousel. It gives you the option to share either the entire memory or just the current photo. Depending on which option you pick, the app opens a corresponding share page to help you share the memory as a video or as individual photos. Google is replacing this menu with a new Share button that opens up a unified share UI.

As you can see in the attached video, this new UI features “Video” and “Items” buttons at the top. Selecting the Video button lets you share the memory as a video, while the Items button brings up a carousel of the included photos, allowing you to select multiple photos to share. You also get access to the Edit button on the same page.

Old preview layout New preview layout Larger Memories carousel

Along with the new share UI, Google Photos is testing a new layout for the scrapbook-like timeline view for Memories that arranges photo previews in a more uniform grid layout. This layout also relocates the context menu button from the bottom of the preview to the header and gets rid of the share button.

We’ve also spotted evidence of a larger Memories carousel for the home screen in Google Photos version 6.72. These changes are not widely available in the current release, but they could arrive with a future update.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments