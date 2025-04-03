Google Photos fixes Magic Editor saves so they don't disappear like the objects you erased

Google Photos offers a bevy of features to help you edit images just the way you want. One of its most popular features is Magic Editor, which puts generative AI behind the wheel to make advanced-level edits to your photo. Recently, users noticed an issue with Magic Editor that prevented edits from being saved. Now Google has responded to the reports.

When using Magic Editor, you have the ability to alter pretty much anything in the image, like the color of the sky or the position of the subject. Once you’re done, if you want to keep the edits, you’ll need to save your creation. However, issues with the feature were stopping users from following through on this final step.

On its support page, Google has now acknowledged the bug. The tech giant also says that a fix is now available if you were one of the users having trouble.

We appreciate your feedback regarding issues with editing and saving in Magic Editor. We’ve rolled out a fix, and you should now be able to save your edits seamlessly. We’re committed to making Magic Editor the best it can be and your contributions are a vital part of that process.

We can confirm that Magic Editor is working as it should on our own devices. If you want to know more about Magic Editor and how it works, you can check out our explainer.