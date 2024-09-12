Google Photos could soon improve upon its clutter management (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos could soon let you show only backed-up content from third-party apps in your main feed and even let you set this up per app across more third-party apps.

Google Photos could soon also show you a count of items in your device folders that have not been backed up yet.

Google Photos is an excellent cloud storage app for photos and videos, but Google has also equipped it with various features that make it a very good photo editing app. Thanks to it being preinstalled on Android phones, many users have come to rely on it as the sole photo management app on their devices. If you like to back up photos and videos from third-party apps onto Google Photos, Google is working on further improvements to clutter management within the app.

Earlier in the year, we spotted Google working on clutter management options, including the ability to customize whether backed-up images from others will appear in your primary Photos feed.

Google has continued to work on clutter management options. We managed to activate a new option in Google Photos v6.99 under the Show content from other apps header called Only show backed-up content. Selecting this option will show images from third-party apps that are backed up or waiting to be backed up, giving users some more control over what is shown in their primary feed.

You can continue to customize the setting per app; now, even more third-party apps are supported.

Only show backed up content Count of items not backed up in device folders

Further, if you prefer backing up device folders, Google Photos will soon show you the number of photos that have yet to be backed up from each device folder. This will give you a good idea of how many items are present in the folder that aren’t part of your backed-up images. As a suggestion, we wish it also showed the size of those files, as that would help determine if uploading the files to Google Photos is feasible under the active Google One plan.

These features are not currently live within Google Photos. We hope Google considers rolling out the features as many users stand to benefit from them. As a side note, the screenshots above have a dark tint as we were messing around with some internal settings, so please ignore the tint.

