A Google Photos survey may have just leaked its upcoming homepage redesign

Google Photos may be testing a redesign for the app’s homepage to give it a more modern look. The information was revealed to us by a user on Telegram, identified as @Arfus_UwU, who shared a screenshot of a survey that appears to reveal potential changes coming to Google Photos.

The survey, found on SurveyJunkey, asks participants to rate two different homepage designs — The current version and a new design that could be part of an upcoming update.

The new Google Photos homepage design shown in the survey features several notable changes. While the current Google Photos homepage has remained relatively unchanged for years, the new design looks more contemporary, with some fresh visual tweaks and updated UI elements. While we only have one image for comparison, we can clearly spot these key changes:

Rounded corners for photos: The images in the photo grid now feature rounded corners, giving the layout a softer feel.

A floating bottom bar: This new “Search or ask” bar is coupled with a squircle-shaped button to the right that could serve as a shortcut to the “Collections” page.

Rebranding of the Google Photos logo: The name “Google Photos” is replaced by a more subtle app icon on the top left corner.

New icons and text adjustments: The filter and select icons have also been redesigned, and the text alignment in the “Memories” section has been changed.

This news follows our recent discovery that Google is redesigning the photo viewer in Google Photos, which suggests that the company is also planning to change other parts of the app.