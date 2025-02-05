Goodbye, good morning memes: Google Photos now lets you hide banish clutter from your grid view

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos now lets you filter out clutter from third-party apps like Gmail, WhatsApp, and Slack, helping you tidy up your grid view.

A new “Show content from other apps” setting in the overflow menu gives you granular control over which third-party content appears in your Photos view, with options to hide clutter.

The hide clutter feature is customizable by app, allowing you to hide or show media from specific apps in your grid view.

Are you someone who receives an annoying number of Good Morning messages and relationship memes? Congratulations, this Google Photos update is for you. The app is getting a new option that allows you to filter out clutter from third-party sources when viewing your photo gallery. We spotted this feature and first told you about it in May when we performed an APK teardown of the Google Photos app.

Before the latest update, the overflow menu in Google Photos showed grid personalization options for stacking similar photos and changing the grid’s layout. These options are now joined by a new overarching setting called “Show content from other apps” that lets you hide all content saved from third-party apps like Gmail, WhatsApp, Messenger, Slack, and others.

Within the “Show content from other apps” setting, you get granular options to control what third-party content appears in your Google Photos grid. Toggling the “Hide clutter from other apps” option will automatically remove screenshots, GIFs, and memes from your Photos view.

You can further customize what you see from third-party apps through the “Customize by app” option. It lets you decide if you want to hide all media from a particular app in your Photos view, show all of it, or hide the clutter.

The update is rolling out with version 7.14.0.720276279 of the Google Photos app. The screenshots above should give you a good idea of how the new feature works.

