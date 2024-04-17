Google Photos could get a helpful new setting to reduce clutter

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is apparently working on a ‘hide clutter’ option for Google Photos.

This will let you hide screenshots, GIFs, memes, and more from your main Photos tab.

Google Photos allows you to back up photos and videos shot on your phone, but it also lets you back up other folders such as screenshots, memes, and more. This can lead to a rather messy view in the main Photos tab, but it sounds like Google has a solution up its sleeve.

PiunikaWeb reports that version 6.79.0.624777117 of Google Photos contains strings for a “hide clutter” option. So what does that actually mean?

“Backed-up photos like screenshots, GIFs, and memes are hidden,” reads another string.

In other words, this option should go a long way to cleaning up your main Photos tab if you’ve got a ton of saved screenshots, images from chats, and memes. But you’ll still be able to find these images in their respective folders.

This isn’t the only tweak coming to Google Photos, as the outlet reports that the Memories page is getting a redesign (seen above, right image). Furthermore, US users can apparently toggle AI-powered title suggestions for memories.

Either way, the combination of this “hide clutter” option and the previously launched Photo Stacks feature means you’ve got two solid ways to clean up your Google Photos feed.

