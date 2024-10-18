Google Photos expands automatic backups to another platform

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos on the web now lets you automatically backup images from your computer.

It lets you select folders to back up and automatically uploads images from the folders when you visit the webpage.

You can set up automatic backups using the new Back up folders option in the Uploads menu.

Google is streamlining image backups from the web version of Google Photos by adding support for automatic folder backups. The service previously required users to manually select and upload images from their computer to Google Photos on the web, but the new functionality will allow users to automate the process.

You can set up automatic folder backups by heading to photos.google.com and selecting the new “Back up folders” option in the Upload menu (via 9to5Google). Google Photos will then prompt you to choose a folder and provide the required permissions to view files in the selected folder every time you visit the page.

Once set up, Google Photos will show the selected folder in the Folder backup pop-up with the backup size and the number of files uploaded. You can remove the selected folder by clicking the three-dot menu button next to it or add another folder by selecting the Add folder option.

The automatic folder backup feature will require you to periodically visit the web version of Google Photos to back up selected folders. While it’s not as convenient as background uploads in the Google Drive app for desktop, it’s much better than manually uploading images from your computer.

