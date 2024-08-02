Google Photos could make it much easier to edit old snaps

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos could get an edit button for old images seen in Memories.

This would significantly streamline the editing process for old photos.

Google is constantly bringing new features to Google Photos, giving you more tools to edit desired snaps. What if you need to edit a photo you just saw in your Memories? Well, the company is working on an easier way to edit these older snaps.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

An Android Authority teardown of the Google Photos app (version 6.93) has revealed that Google could bring an edit button to photos in Memories. That means you can quickly edit an old photo by tapping the Edit icon directly in Memories. That’s much easier than the current solution, which sees you tap the three-dot-menu > View day, scroll to the relevant photo in your timeline, and then tap the Edit icon. Check out the first image below, which shows the newly added Edit icon.

Our video below also gives a better idea of how this editing shortcut works in Memories. More specifically, tapping the icon takes you to the usual editing menu, featuring a host of tools for you to play with.

In any event, this would be a great timesaver if you frequently share old photos. It’s also a very convenient addition if you’d like to quickly try out more modern editing features (e.g. Magic Editor) on older images.

This isn’t the only upcoming Google Photos feature we’ve uncovered in recent days. We also discovered that Google is working on an “enhance photo” button in the sharing menu prior to actually sharing a snap. We also uncovered a “Show more” option for faces, allowing you to see more of a specific face.

