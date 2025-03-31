Google announces dark mode for Photos on the web, to the relief of eyes everywhere

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos first started advertising the availability of dark mode on the web earlier this year.

At the time, access seemed quite limited, and we only saw the option on a fraction of accounts.

Google has now formally announced the feature, which appears generally available.

Do you fancy yourself a dark mode fan? Proponents of the rendering mode will tell you all about how they experience less eye strain from its white-on-black lettering, or how it can save a ton of battery power if you’re using an OLED display. There’s probably a larger continent still that uses it just because it looks cool. Over the years, we’ve seen developers bring dark mode options to more and more apps and services, and right now we’re checking out the latest progress with it for Google Photos.

We’ve been able to use the Photos app on our phones set to dark mode for the better part of forever, but for those of us who also like to manage our image libraries from the comfort of a big computer screen, Photos hasn’t always been quite so accommodating to our dark mode tastes. Blessedly, that finally started changing earlier this year, and back at the end of January we leaned that Photos has begun advertising the availability of dark mode on the web.

At least, Google gave us the heads-up that it was incoming, but while we were able to activate the new look on some of the accounts we tested it with, it seemed clear at the time that Google was not flipping this on for everyone, all at once, and we’d be dealing with a staggered rollout.

It’s been a couple months since that got started, and late last week Google published a notice to its Photos community forum, formally announcing the availability of dark mode on the web.

Indeed, we’re now find the color theme option available in Photos web settings across all the accounts we’ve tested it with. You have your choice between committing to either light or dark mode, or electing to let your system settings take priority. What’s your pick going to be?

