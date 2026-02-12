Google Photos could finally fix one of its most frustrating sharing hurdles

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing a “Copy” button in the share sheet that lets users copy and paste images directly into other apps without downloading them first.

The new sharing approach will avoid unwanted downloads by allowing users to paste full-resolution images with minimal compression directly into existing app messages.

Additional UI changes include an updated Album screen design using Material 3 Expressive’s connected buttons pattern and tweaks to the Updates section that showcase recently changed albums.

As great as Google Photos is, there are still a few rough edges. While the app is great for backing up your photos, it’s not very good at sharing a single image from your library with another app. Users can either download an image they want to share or share it with other apps via the share sheet.

The share sheet approach is flawed because it presents the image as a new message in chat apps, so you can’t use it as a reply to an existing message, leaving most people with no choice but to download the image and then attach it as a reply. This method is slow, inconvenient, and leaves behind a copy of the image in your downloads.

Google seems to have finally heard enough complaints about this limitation, as Google Photos will soon let you copy an image directly to your clipboard. We’ve also spotted other UI changes within Google Photos.

Google Photos’ new Copy button Google Photos v7.63.0.867680147 includes code that allows users to copy images in order to paste them into other apps. We managed to activate a “Copy” button in Google Photos’ share sheet to give you an early look:

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

While users still have to open the share sheet, the Copy button will allow them to copy the image and paste it into other apps via the universal system Paste option.

When an image is copied and pasted, it is shared at full resolution but slightly compressed to save storage space.

The primary limitation of this Copy-Paste approach is that you can copy only one image at a time, which is standard copy-paste behavior in most Android apps.

Here’s a demo video showing Google Photos’ new Copy button in action:

More parts of the Backup settings are getting a Material 3 Expressive makeover Last week, we reported on Google’s progress on adding Material 3 Expressive to more parts of Google Photos’ Backup settings. Two more sub-menus are in line to receive this UI refresh, as spotted within this version:

Eagle-eyed readers would spot the new “Back up photos over data” button in the second screenshot.

Album and Updates screen also get some UI changes The Album screen in Google Photos will soon feature connected button groups at the top.

Connected Button Groups are a layout pattern that emphasizes continuity. Instead of each button having its own fully rounded or “pill” shape, the group acts as a single shape. The outer corners of the group (the far left and far right) retain the standard Material 3 rounding, while the internal corners where (unselected) buttons touch are squared off.

Album UI - Current Album UI - Upcoming

In the Updates section, accessible by pressing the bell icon on the Photos home screen, a new row at the top will soon show a horizontal list of recently updated albums.

Current UI Upcoming UI

None of these changes are currently live within Google Photos. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

