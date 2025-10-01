Google Photos' Collage tool is about to get way more flexible and easier to use (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR We’ve spotted various improvements coming to the Collage tool within Google Photos.

Users will soon be able to add images individually and adjust the number of grids after starting a collage, providing them with greater flexibility.

We’ve also spotted new Diwali-themed collage designs that could be rolled out in time for the festival.

Improvements coming to the Collage making process Currently, Google Photos gives users three ways to create a collage: Select up to six photos, and then tap the Create button that appears in the bottom sheet. Tap the + button in the header, and then select the Collage option. Users in the US can select the collage option within the Create tab. Methods 2 and 3 present the image selection screen as the next step. Once images are selected, you reach the main collage editing screen, which displays the photos you have chosen.

Method 2 Method 3 Image selection screen Collage editing screen

Soon, for methods 2 and 3, Google Photos will directly present the main collage editing screen to you without any selected images. Users will be able to individually choose the images for each box by tapping the + button.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Further, users will also be able to increase the number of grids in the collage using the +/- buttons, up to a maximum of six grids. Previously, this was not possible once you had selected your images and reached the collage editing screen, so this change brings much-needed flexibility.

There’s also a new Sharing button at the bottom, which remains grayed out until you’ve chosen images for each grid. When you tap the Share button, it will open the standard app sharing sheet, where you can share the collage in its current form without saving a copy to your device. If you want a shareable link or you want to save a copy of the collage to your device, you can use the usual Save button.

Collages will get some extra love for Diwali We’ve also spotted strings related to generating collages for the upcoming Diwali festival in India.

Code Copy Text <string name="photos_auratab_impl_diwali_promo_content_description">Celebrate Diwali. New festive designs.</string> <string name="photos_auratab_impl_diwali_promo_subtitle">New festive designs</string> <string name="photos_auratab_impl_diwali_promo_title">🪔 Celebrate Diwali 🪔</string>

We were able to locate media assets for three styles for the Diwali collage, titled “Diya,” “Lights,” and “Rangoli.” Google is likely to present these as an example on the feature’s intro screen:

Rangoli Diya Lights

Given that Diwali is just a few weeks away, these styles are likely to be introduced very soon. It remains to be seen if the other changes to the collage feature will accompany the release. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we learn more.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow