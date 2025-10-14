Google Photos just fixed some of its most annoying collage quirks

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google Photos collage editor has been redesigned for greater flexibility and ease of use.

You can now add or remove photos, switch layouts mid-edit, and share directly to other apps.

The update is rolling out now, following changes we first spotted in an earlier APK teardown.

Collages have always been one of the easiest ways to relive a great trip or event, but the Google Photos tool for making them has long been a little too rigid. If you picked the wrong layout or wanted to swap out an image, you’d often have to start over. That’s finally changing.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

In a new post on the Google Photos help forum, Google confirmed it’s rolling out a redesigned collage editor that offers much more creative freedom. You can now add or remove photos directly in the editor, try different templates without losing progress, and preview all available layouts before making your picks. There’s also a new Share button that lets you send your finished collage straight to apps like Instagram or WhatsApp without first saving it to your device.

Not finished there, the update brings a refreshed set of clean, modern templates, including new themed styles for specific events. You’ll also find a “Getting started” guide and a shortcut to send feedback to the Photos team in the three-dot menu. It seems the update should be rolling out now.

This update wasn’t a surprise to us. We first spotted signs of the revamp in an earlier Google Photos APK teardown, where hidden code and features we enabled hinted at editable collages, adjustable grids, and a new sharing flow. We get early insights into updates that are in the works regularly, so keep an eye out for our teardowns to be first in the know!

Follow