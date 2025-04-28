This little-known Google Photos shortcut will take you directly to classic search

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos has a shortcut that bypasses Ask Photos and takes you directly into classic search.

Users must double-tap the search icon to activate the shortcut.

This gesture doesn’t work for Google Photos on iPhone.

When you need to find a photo in your Google Photos library, you could scroll through the hundreds of images saved on your phone or just use the search tab. In the search tab, you have the choice to use “Ask Photos” or classic search. If you simply want to go directly to classic search, there’s a shortcut you may want to know about.

Spotted by 9to5Google, you can use a double-tapping gesture to get sent right to classic search. It’s as simple as double-tapping on the search, or Ask, icon. When this is done, you’ll see all of the old UI, including recent searches and suggestions. According to the outlet, this gesture only works with the Android version of the app. If you’re in Google Photos on iPhone, double-tapping only brings up a search box if you’re already in the search tab.

Back in September 2024, Google Photos rolled out a feature called Ask Photos. This feature is an AI-powered search function that lets you ask complex, specific questions about details within a photo to help find what you’re looking for. After Ask Photos rolled out, an Ask tab replaced the search tab and the feature became the default search option. However, you could still switch back to classic search by tapping on the “Switch to classic” button.

In February, Google deprioritized Ask Photos, switching to a UI that makes the AI-powered feature an option rather than the default. However, many users still see Ask Photos as the default setting. So, if this is the case for you, now you know how to skip past Ask Photos and go directly to classic search.

