This Google Photos change could make searching on big phones a lot easier (APK teardown)

TL;DR Google is testing a redesigned Search experience in the Photos app, moving the Search bar to the bottom. The new placement improves accessibility, especially for large-screen devices and one-handed uses.

Google Photos could also allow repeat searches straight from the results page.

These UI changes are not yet publicly available and may or may not be released in the future.

Google Photos is an excellent way to back up and organize your photo gallery across Android flagships. Google also keeps experimenting with changes to Photos, trying out different things to see what could help enhance the user experience. One of the latest changes we’ve spotted on Google Photos will make it easier to search for photos on large screened devices by bringing the search bar to the bottom and keeping it persistent across search results.

Google Photos v7.24.0.744869131 includes code that brings about further changes to the UI. We managed to activate these changes to give you a look at what could be coming next to Google Photos.

Ordinarily, Google Photos has a Search tab with the Search bar at the top. This top bar is a bit cumbersome to click, especially if you are trying to do so one-handed. The Search bar stays at the top even when you start typing.

Once you have completed the search, you cannot start a new search from the results screen; you must return to the search screen to do a fresh search.

In the future, Google Photos could get a Search tab with the Search bar at the bottom. This would make it far simpler to access across devices, especially if you are trying to use a large-screened device with one hand.

This new UI also shows the search bar in the results screen, letting you start a fresh search without exiting the results screen.

This feature is not currently live in Google Photos, and you can see in the screenshots that it’s a work in progress. Given the utility of a more accessible search bar, we hope Google considers implementing this change.

