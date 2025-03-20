Google Photos loses Memories tab for a simplified bottom bar

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos’ simplified bottom bar is rolling out more widely.

The update moves Memories to the Collections tab and renames the feed “Moments.”

The bottom bar now only features three options: Photos, Collections, and Search.

If you’ve recently opened the Google Photos app and thought something looked different, you would be right. An update that simplifies the bottom bar is rolling out more widely on Android devices.

Previously, the bottom bar in Google Photos featured four tabs: Photos, Memories, Collections, and Search. Last year, Google released a redesign that changed this to three tabs, moving Memories into Collections. At the time, this was a server-side update for the app on iOS, but it started to roll out on Android in January. As spotted by 9to5Google, it appears the update is now arriving on a larger number of Android devices.

If you go into the Collections tab, you’ll find the Memories feed rebranded as Moments. It is sitting under the rounded square previews for On this device, Albums, Documents, and Places.

Don’t expect any extra functionality to come out of this update as it’s merely an aesthetic change that makes the bottom bar a little less crowded than before. It now features only three tabs: Photos, Collections, and Search (or Ask). The update is a part of Google Photos version 7.20 for Android. If you’re not seeing the change yet, try force-stopping the app.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like