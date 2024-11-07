Google Photos is streamlining the editing workflow for multiple clips (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos could soon make it easier for users to stitch together multiple video clips.

We’ve spotted an upcoming Add clips button in the app’s video editor that will let users easily add new clips while editing a video.

Google could also relocate the Audio Eraser tool from the Audio tab to the Video tab.

Google recently rolled out several improvements for the video editor in Google Photos, giving users access to an updated trim tool, a new auto-enhance feature, playback speed controls, and AI-powered video presets. The company is now working on another change to let users quickly stitch together multiple clips while editing videos within the app.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Google Photos already has a Highlight video feature that lets you combine multiple photos or video clips. However, the app’s built-in video editor lacks this functionality. We’ve spotted evidence of an upcoming change in version 7.7 of the app, which suggests that Google might replace the Highlight video feature with a new “Add clips” button in the video editor.

As you can see in the attached screenshots, the Add clips button will appear alongside other video editing tools in the Video tab. Tapping on it will open a new page with a timeline showing the selected video and a + icon to add more clips. Newly added clips will appear alongside the original video in the timeline. Google might also offer a secondary button for the same feature in the top-right corner of the editor UI.

Google could also relocate the Audio Eraser tool from the Audio tab in the video editor to the Video tab, further simplifying the editing workflow. While these changes are not live in the current Google Photos release, we expect Google to roll them out to users with the subsequent update.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments