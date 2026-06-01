Google's Phone app could finally fix this basic dual SIM oversight

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is testing a new option to choose your preferred calling SIM within the Phone app.

This prevents users from having to choose the preferred SIM before every call.

Users will still have the option, even if they choose a default SIM in the phone’s Settings.

Dual-SIM Android phones are now fairly common. Even devices that don’t have two physical SIM slots, such as Google Pixel phones, let users use two lines at once by combining a physical SIM with an eSIM. That setup has also led to a rise in dual-SIM usage, even in markets predominantly controlled by carrier-locked devices, including the US.

If you already use a dual-SIM phone, you know you can set the default SIM for calls, texts, and internet access. From these, you can also choose the option that asks the dialer every time you make a call. As useful as this option is if you actively use both SIMs for calling, it can also feel cumbersome to choose a line before every call. Google has recognized this issue and is now working to solve it.

We’ve learned that Google is now working to include a less overbearing option to choose your preferred SIM for calling in the Phone app. Unlike the current pop-up dialog that appears before every call, Google could replace it with a subtler selector menu.

Current SIM selector Upcoming dropdown menu

The option appears above the dial pad as a small drop-down menu that you can tap to change the default. The selected SIM remains the preferred line for calling until you change it.

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Additionally, this does not mess with the call settings on your phone. If you’ve chosen a default SIM for calling, the option will simply revert to the default after every call you make with the secondary SIM. This serves a utility when you use another line only for a small subset of calls.

When rolled out, the issue could finally fix a longstanding peeve for dual-SIM users on phones running close to stock Android. Some Android skins, as well as iPhone’s stock dialer, already offer a similar functionality, so it’s nice to see Google addressing it for a broader set of users.

We spotted this feature being tested in the version 224.0.921818792 public beta of the Google Phone app. It’s not out for the general public yet, but we’ll ensure updating you when it rolls out.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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