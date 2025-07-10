Google Personal Safety's Expressive makeover is looking even more expansive (APK teardown)

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR An Android Authority teardown has revealed additional Material 3 Expressive changes coming to Google’s Personal Safety app.

The app’s latest release includes revamped Medical information and Emergency SOS menus.

The design changes align with the Material 3 Expressive makeover of Android’s Settings app.

Google’s Personal Safety App may be next in line to receive its Material 3 Expressive makeover. We recently gave you an early look at some of the design changes coming to the app’s Emergency contacts menu. We’ve now spotted the revamped Medical information and Emergency SOS menus in the latest release.

Personal Safety version 2025.06.26.776057895.0-release brings a fresh look for the app’s Medical information and Emergency SOS menus. The updated design is consistent with Material 3 Expressive revamp of Android’s Settings app, and adds a background to menu items with rounded corners, pill-shaped buttons, new icons, updated toggles, and fresh graphics.

As shown in the attached screenshots, the Medical information menu now features bold text at the top, followed by a section containing the menu items on a lighter background. The “More” button with the arrow icon has been replaced with a pill-shaped button with a three-dot icon. Google has also removed the box around the alert at the bottom, and the “Change setting” option is now underlined.

The Emergency SOS menu also features a bold heading, followed by a new illustration. The settings cog next to the “Touch & hold to start emergency actions” option has been replaced by a “Change settings” option, and the “Try a demo” button now features a new icon. The Emergency actions menu items have received a contrasting background, and their toggles now show a checkmark when enabled or a cross when the feature is turned off. The back arrow in the top-left corner of both the updated pages now also features a circular background.

These changes are not live for users in the latest Personal Safety release, but could roll out soon. We’ll update this post as the app’s Material 3 Expressive redesign is widely available.

