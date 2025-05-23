Google Pay redesign should make checking out even faster

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google Pay pay sheet has been redesigned.

The pay sheet now shows rich card art, names, and other card identifying information.

The UI has been optimized to support dark mode.

It’s been a very busy week, thanks to Google I/O. Along with announcements for Android XR, Google Beam, and more, the tech giant also shared some news about Google Pay. The payment service is getting a few changes that should make it easier to find the right card.

During one of the many sessions at the developer event, Google revealed it’s updating the user experience for the Google Pay pay sheet. If you’re unfamiliar with the pay sheet, it’s the pop-up that appears when you try to make a transaction with stored cards in a third-party app. This sheet is getting a redesign that will make cards more easily identifiable.

In particular, the sheet will now show helpful information like rich card art and name, which should speed up card selection. Along with this change, the company has also optimized the UI to support dark mode, saving your eyes from the strenuous white background.

Google also revealed that Pay will now work on Android WebViews. This update will bring Pay purchases to apps using in-app browsers starting with Chrome version 136.

In related news, Google Wallet introduced a new Nearby Passes notification feature. This feature notifies you about a ticket or passes when you’re close to a relevant location.

