Google Pay adds another popular way to split big payments into installments

Klarna

TL;DR Google Pay announced plans to add Klarna as a buy now, pay later (BNPL) lender last year.

The integration is now live, and US shoppers can use Klarna’s Pay in 4 and financing options for purchases on select Android apps and websites.

To use Klarna as a BNPL lender through Google Pay, existing users must link their Klarna account, while new users need to complete the onboarding process within Google Pay.

Google Pay introduced a buy now, pay later (BNPL) feature last year to help users easily split payments for big-ticket purchases into installments. Although initially limited to select merchants, Google swiftly expanded the feature to more online stores and Android apps in partnership with BNPL lenders Affirm and Zip. The company later added Afterpay to offer users more flexibility at checkout and announced that Klarna would soon join the list. That integration is now officially live.

Google Pay users in the US can now utilize Klarna’s Pay in 4 and financing options on select Android apps and websites that offer Google Pay at checkout. The Pay in 4 option allows users to split payments into four fixed, interest-free installments for purchases over $35. Klarna also offers financing for higher-ticket items, with the option to split monthly repayments over an extended period starting at 0% APR.

To use Klarna as the BNPL provider in Google Pay, existing Klarna users must link their account to their Google Pay account. Those who have not used Klarna before can select it as the payment provider and go through the onboarding process within Google Pay to set up a new account. Users can then make purchases on Android apps and websites that offer Google Pay at checkout and view approved transactions on the Google Wallet website.

Klarna’s Google Pay integration arrives just days after the fintech giant announced plans to enter the US mobile carrier market. Its new mobile service will go live in the coming weeks with a $40 plan that offers unlimited 5G data, talk, and text, nationwide coverage backed by AT&T’s network, and no fees for activation or cancellation.

