Google’s June update finally fixes Android's biggest password headache

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is finally making password manager switching easier by letting users securely import and export passwords and passkeys between Google Password Manager and third-party apps.

The new Credential Exchange standard eliminates reliance on insecure CSV exports, creating a safer way to move sensitive login data across platforms.

Passkey and password management on Android has been a confusing, disjointed mess, but Google’s latest update provides a standardized, secure bridge for anyone looking for Google Password Manager alternatives like Bitwarden or 1Password.

In its June 2026 release notes for Play services, Google announced that it has added support for importing and exporting passwords and passkeys between Google Password Manager and third-party password managers using the Credential Exchange standard. Android Authority previously discovered clues about this change in Google Password Manager last month. Now, the feature is official with Google Play services version 26.21, which began rolling out June 1.

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This may seem like a very niche update at first glance. In fact, it solves an age-old problem that has kept many users locked into a particular password manager.

With passkeys becoming more common on Android, iOS, and the web, password managers are becoming more important. Passkeys are more secure and resistant to phishing attacks than traditional passwords.

The downside is that it hasn’t always been easy to port your credentials from one service to another. In many cases, users were forced to use proprietary export formats, manual transfers, or incomplete migration tools.

Google’s latest move is intended to make that process a lot easier. By adopting the Credential Exchange standard, users can transfer both passwords and passkeys between Google Password Manager and supported third-party alternatives without being tied to a single ecosystem.

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